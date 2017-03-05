Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 5 March 2017
05 Mar 2017
Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au
Track Artist Album
Cash On The Barrelhead Dolly Parton The Grass Is Blue
Dixie Breakdown Ian Simpson & John Kane The Banjo A
Where I Come From Nothin' Fancy Where I Come From
Lonely Wind Volume 5 The Drifter
Still Small Voice Nu Blu Still Small Voice
True Blue Bill Emerson Gold Plated Banjo
Coal Train Irene Kelly These Hills
You Want A Stranger DBW Self-titled
Oh Atlanta Heidi & Ryan Self-titled
Chime Time Trev Warner Instrumental In Bluegrass A
Just Wondering Why Joe Val Bound To Ride
The Blues Are Still The Blues Traditional Grass Howdy Neighbour Howdy
Scruggs Medley Ian Simpson & John Kane The Banjo A
I Heard The Bluebirds Sing Karen Lynne & Martin Louis Blue Mountain Rain A
Rollin' On Dudley Connell & Don Rigsby Meet Me By The Moonlight
Race To The Rock Trev Warner Instrumental In Bluegrass A