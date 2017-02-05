Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 5 February 2017

Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au

Track Artist Album

Moonshine Run Bluestone What Goes On

Red Velvet Bluestone What Goes On

Cowboy Jack Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick The Songs Of Vern And Ray

Litle Birdie Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick The Songs Of Vern And Ray

How Mountain Girls Can Love Gibson Brothers Brotherhood

Banjo Riff Bob McCoury The 5 String Flame Thrower

Choices Junior Barber & Gary Ferguson Stuff That Works

That's Alright, That's OK Junior Barber & Gary Ferguson Stuff That Works

I Might take You Back Again Country Gazette The Archive Album

Durham's Reel Country Gazette The Archive Album

Old Times Hamilton County Bluegrass Band Anthology

Gotta Travel On Hamilton County Bluegrass Band Anthology

We Must Have Been Out Of Our Minds Rhonda Vincent Only Me

Whiskey And Wire Sam Hill Hard Times And Trouble

Goin' Back To My Kentucky Country Home Joe Mullins Another Day From Life

This Is The Girl I Love Witcher Brothers Like A Picture