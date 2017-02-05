Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 5 February 2017
05 Feb 2017
Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au
Track Artist Album
Moonshine Run Bluestone What Goes On
Red Velvet Bluestone What Goes On
Cowboy Jack Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick The Songs Of Vern And Ray
Litle Birdie Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick The Songs Of Vern And Ray
How Mountain Girls Can Love Gibson Brothers Brotherhood
Banjo Riff Bob McCoury The 5 String Flame Thrower
Choices Junior Barber & Gary Ferguson Stuff That Works
That's Alright, That's OK Junior Barber & Gary Ferguson Stuff That Works
I Might take You Back Again Country Gazette The Archive Album
Durham's Reel Country Gazette The Archive Album
Old Times Hamilton County Bluegrass Band Anthology
Gotta Travel On Hamilton County Bluegrass Band Anthology
We Must Have Been Out Of Our Minds Rhonda Vincent Only Me
Whiskey And Wire Sam Hill Hard Times And Trouble
Goin' Back To My Kentucky Country Home Joe Mullins Another Day From Life
This Is The Girl I Love Witcher Brothers Like A Picture
Sugar Creek Bob McCoury The 5 String Flame Thrower