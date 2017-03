Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 26 March 2017

Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au

Track Artist Album

If I Should Wander Back Tonight Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs & The Foggy Mountain Boys Flatt & Scruggs 1948-59

Earl's Breakdown Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs & The Foggy Mountain Boys Flatt & Scruggs 1948-59

What A Way To Go Junior Sisk & Rambler's Choice The Mountains Are Calling Me Home

I'm Not Listening Any More Junior Sisk & Rambler's Choice The Mountains Are Calling Me Home

You'll Be A Lost Ball Junior Sisk & Rambler's Choice The Mountains Are Calling Me Home

Silver Threads Among The Gold Mike Auldridge Dobro

Hit Parade Of Love Jody King Another Day

Little Green Pill #2 Tut Taylor & Curtis Burch The Great Dobro Sessions

The Blues Are Back In Town Grass Cats The Blues Are Back In Town

Ring Of Fire The Bladerunners Introducing The Bladerunners

Black Mountain Rag Bluegrass Etc Classics

Three Cows And Two Horses Buddy Melton & Milan Miller Mac Wiseman - I Sang The Song

Simple Math Jim Lauderdale Mac Wiseman - I Sang The Song

Big Sandy River Noam Pikelney Plays Kenny Baker Plays Bill Monroe

Rabbit in The Log Marty Stuart & Larry Mars The Legend Lives On

Old Mountain Home Mark Kuykendall & Bobby Hicks Down Memory Lane