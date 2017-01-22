Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 22 January 2017

Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au

To tie in with the Tamworth Country Music Festival, today’s program consists of classic country music pieces (plus a couple of western swing numbers) performed by bluegrass musicians.

Track Artist Album

Don't Stop The Music Del McCoury Band Don't Stop The Music

Home Of The Blues Nashville Bluegrass Band Home Of The Blues

Been All Around This World Joe Val Cold Wind

Faded Love Larry Sparks Lonesome Guitar

One Sweet Hello Tom Rozum Jubilee

Mixed Up Mess Of A Heart Flatt Lonesome Runaway Train

Wake Up Bluegrass Cardinals On Stage In Nashville

Cannonball Rag Charlie Waller & Randall Hylton The SingerAnd The Songster

Are You Waiting Just for Me Charlie Sizemore In My View

Yesterday's Winner Is A Loser Today James King Bed By The Window

A Petal From A Faded Rose Chubby Wise In Nashville

Wildwood Flower Wilma Lee & Stoney Cooper Songs Of The Carter Family

Gathering Flowers From The Hillside Curtis McPeake The View From McPeake

Can't Get You Off Of My Mind Wild And Blue Heirloom

Muleskinner Blues (Blue Yodel #8) Vern & Ray San Francisco 1968