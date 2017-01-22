Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 22 January 2017
22 Jan 2017
Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au
To tie in with the Tamworth Country Music Festival, today’s program consists of classic country music pieces (plus a couple of western swing numbers) performed by bluegrass musicians.
Track Artist Album
Don't Stop The Music Del McCoury Band Don't Stop The Music
Home Of The Blues Nashville Bluegrass Band Home Of The Blues
Been All Around This World Joe Val Cold Wind
Faded Love Larry Sparks Lonesome Guitar
One Sweet Hello Tom Rozum Jubilee
Mixed Up Mess Of A Heart Flatt Lonesome Runaway Train
Wake Up Bluegrass Cardinals On Stage In Nashville
Cannonball Rag Charlie Waller & Randall Hylton The SingerAnd The Songster
Are You Waiting Just for Me Charlie Sizemore In My View
Yesterday's Winner Is A Loser Today James King Bed By The Window
A Petal From A Faded Rose Chubby Wise In Nashville
Wildwood Flower Wilma Lee & Stoney Cooper Songs Of The Carter Family
Gathering Flowers From The Hillside Curtis McPeake The View From McPeake
Can't Get You Off Of My Mind Wild And Blue Heirloom
Muleskinner Blues (Blue Yodel #8) Vern & Ray San Francisco 1968
Remington Ride Traver Hollow By Request