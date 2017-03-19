Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 19 March 2017

Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au

Today’s program consists of tracks from the 17 best CDs of the 51 which were featured in the program during 1998.

Track Artist Album

I'm Going Up Claire Lynch Silver And Gold

The Gold Rush Junior Barber Stone Bottom Boogie

What Was I Supposed to Do IIIrd Tyme Out Live At The MAC

Banks Of The Ohio Norman Blake & Tut Taylor Flat Picking In The Kitchen

Love Lost And Found Country Gazette Hello Operator... This Is Country Gazette

Shinkasen Steve Kaufman Bullet Train

Travelin' Band Bluegrass Etc Travelin' Band

Fiddle Patch Bobby Hicks Fiddle Patch

My Little Georgia Rose Richard Greene & The Grass Is Greener Sales Tax Toddle

A Jealous Heart And A Worried Mind Peter Rowan Bluegrass Boy

Lonesome Road Blues Derek Dillman Up And Runnin'

No Longer A Sweetheart Of Mind Reno Brothers Drawing From The Well

Give Me Lots Of Love Virginia Cutups Originals

The Train That Carried My Girl From Town Longview Self-titled

St Anne's Reel Cody Kilby Just Me

Think Of What You've Done Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Bluegrass Rules