Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 19 March 2017
19 Mar 2017
Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au
Today’s program consists of tracks from the 17 best CDs of the 51 which were featured in the program during 1998.
Track Artist Album
I'm Going Up Claire Lynch Silver And Gold
The Gold Rush Junior Barber Stone Bottom Boogie
What Was I Supposed to Do IIIrd Tyme Out Live At The MAC
Banks Of The Ohio Norman Blake & Tut Taylor Flat Picking In The Kitchen
Love Lost And Found Country Gazette Hello Operator... This Is Country Gazette
Shinkasen Steve Kaufman Bullet Train
Travelin' Band Bluegrass Etc Travelin' Band
Fiddle Patch Bobby Hicks Fiddle Patch
My Little Georgia Rose Richard Greene & The Grass Is Greener Sales Tax Toddle
A Jealous Heart And A Worried Mind Peter Rowan Bluegrass Boy
Lonesome Road Blues Derek Dillman Up And Runnin'
No Longer A Sweetheart Of Mind Reno Brothers Drawing From The Well
Give Me Lots Of Love Virginia Cutups Originals
The Train That Carried My Girl From Town Longview Self-titled
St Anne's Reel Cody Kilby Just Me
Think Of What You've Done Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Bluegrass Rules
Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass 97