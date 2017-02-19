Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 19 February 2017
19 Feb 2017
Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au
Today’s feature segment is four tracks each from two CDs which were #1 in the Bluegrass Unlimited magazine Album Chart in late 2014 and early 2015.
Track Artist Album
The Morning Blues Chesapeake Rising Tide
Hugging The Hound Clyde Mattocks Hugging The Hound
Church Bell Wedding Blues Blue Highway The Game
Talk Is Cheap Blue Highway The Game
My Last Day In The Mine Blue Highway The Game
Funny Farm Blue Highway The Game
Everything That Glitters Balsam Range Five
Moon Over Memphis Balsam Range Five
Songs I've Sung Balsam Range Five
Backdraft Balsam Range Five
Beneath The Old Southern Skies Johnson Mountain Boys Let The Whole World Talk
What About You Mark Newton Hillbilly Hemingway
Chockin' The Strings Don Reno Family And Friends
can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz Picture In A Tear
Whistling Rufus/Ragtime Annie Dan Crary Jammed If I Dond w