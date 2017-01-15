Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 15 January 2017
15 Jan 2017
Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au
Today’s program consists of tracks from the best 17 of the 46 CDs which were featured in the program in 1997
Track Artist Album
Money In The Bank Trev & Kym Warner High Rollin' Bluegrass A
East Tennessee Blues Wayne Henderson & Steve Kaufman Not Much Work For Saturday
When Springtime Comes Again Vern Williams Bluegrass From The Gold Country
The Wreck Of The Old 97 Connie & Babe Down The Road To Home
Groundspeed Bluegrass Album Band Bluegrass Album Vol. 6 - Bluegrass Instrumentals
Letters Have No Arms James King Lonesome And Then Some
Swingin' Doors Lost & Found A Ride Through The Country
Up On The Blue Ridge Bluegrass 96 Self-titled
I Wonder Special Consensus Strong Enough To Bend
Kissing The Blues Goodbye Front Range Ramblin' On My Mind
Hound Dog Ramble LeRoy Mack Hound Dog Ramble
That's How I Got To Memphis Charlie Sizemore In My View
The First Time She Left Del McCoury The Cold Hard Facts
My Little Home in West Virginia Bill Emerson Banjo Man
Wait A Minute Laurel Canyon Ramblers Blue Rambler 2
When I Get My Reward Seldom Scene Dream Scene
Swing 93 Raymond Legere & Roger Williams River of No Return