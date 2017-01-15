Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 15 January 2017

Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au

Today’s program consists of tracks from the best 17 of the 46 CDs which were featured in the program in 1997

Track Artist Album

Money In The Bank Trev & Kym Warner High Rollin' Bluegrass A

East Tennessee Blues Wayne Henderson & Steve Kaufman Not Much Work For Saturday

When Springtime Comes Again Vern Williams Bluegrass From The Gold Country

The Wreck Of The Old 97 Connie & Babe Down The Road To Home

Groundspeed Bluegrass Album Band Bluegrass Album Vol. 6 - Bluegrass Instrumentals

Letters Have No Arms James King Lonesome And Then Some

Swingin' Doors Lost & Found A Ride Through The Country

Up On The Blue Ridge Bluegrass 96 Self-titled

I Wonder Special Consensus Strong Enough To Bend

Kissing The Blues Goodbye Front Range Ramblin' On My Mind

Hound Dog Ramble LeRoy Mack Hound Dog Ramble

That's How I Got To Memphis Charlie Sizemore In My View

The First Time She Left Del McCoury The Cold Hard Facts

My Little Home in West Virginia Bill Emerson Banjo Man

Wait A Minute Laurel Canyon Ramblers Blue Rambler 2

When I Get My Reward Seldom Scene Dream Scene