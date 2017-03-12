Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 12 March 2017
12 Mar 2017
Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au
Track Artist Album
Southbound Doc & Merle Watson The Definitive Doc Watson
Star Of Munster The McLains More Fun Than We Ought To Have
The Train That Carried My Girl From Town Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar
Why Did You Wander Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar
All I Want Is You Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar
Steel Guitar Blues Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar
Blue Railroad Train Doc & Merle Watson The Definitive Doc Watson
Old Grey Mare Norman Blake Whiskey Before Breakfast
Whoa Mule Whoa Raymond Fairchild Little Zane
You're Still To Blame East Coast Bluegrass Band Life's Mysteries
Wildwood Flower Blues Audie Blaylock Trains are The Only Way To Fly
Eddie To The Rescue Eddie Adcock Vintage Banjo Jam
You Won't Be Satisfied That Way Gibson Brothers Long Forgotten Dream
Sunny Side Of The Mountain James Allan Shelton The Road To Coeburn
My Dear Old Southern Home Big Country Bluegrass Life's Highway
I'm Working On A Road Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar
Southern Filibuster Jerry Douglas Southern Filibuster