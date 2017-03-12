Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 12 March 2017

Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au

Track Artist Album

Southbound Doc & Merle Watson The Definitive Doc Watson

Star Of Munster The McLains More Fun Than We Ought To Have

The Train That Carried My Girl From Town Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar

Why Did You Wander Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar

All I Want Is You Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar

Steel Guitar Blues Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar

Blue Railroad Train Doc & Merle Watson The Definitive Doc Watson

Old Grey Mare Norman Blake Whiskey Before Breakfast

Whoa Mule Whoa Raymond Fairchild Little Zane

You're Still To Blame East Coast Bluegrass Band Life's Mysteries

Wildwood Flower Blues Audie Blaylock Trains are The Only Way To Fly

Eddie To The Rescue Eddie Adcock Vintage Banjo Jam

You Won't Be Satisfied That Way Gibson Brothers Long Forgotten Dream

Sunny Side Of The Mountain James Allan Shelton The Road To Coeburn

My Dear Old Southern Home Big Country Bluegrass Life's Highway

I'm Working On A Road Earls Of Leicester Rattle & Roar