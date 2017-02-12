Bluegrass Unlimited Playlist – 12 February 2017
Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au
Track Artist Album
If I Lose Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Bluegrass Rules
Temperance Reel Bluegrass 95 Self-titled
Silver Threads And Golden Needles Sweet Potato Pie Once In A Blue Moon
Coat Of Many Colors Sweet Potato Pie Once In A Blue Moon
How Blue Sweet Potato Pie Once In A Blue Moon
The Day That Clayton Delaney Died LeRoy MAck Hound Dog Ramble
It's Just The Rain Wildwood Valley Boys When I Get Back To Georgia
Farewell Blues Raymond Fairchild Me And My Banjo
End Of Memory Lane Mark Kuykendall & Bobby Hicks Down Memory Lane
Never Again Mark Kuykendall & Bobby Hicks Down Memory Lane
Rock Salt And Nails Paul Adkins My Old Yellow Car
Nashville Blues JD Crowe & The New South Self-titled
Delta Queen Grascals And Then There's This...
It's Too Hot For Words Rawhide Not Too Strictly
The Typewriter Rawhide Not Too Strictly
I'll Take The Blame Ricochet Carolina Memories
Wheels Ray Hesson Sunrise