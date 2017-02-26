Bluegrass Unlimited – 26 February 2017

Presenter: Bill Lawson. Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au Any queries or comments – lawson@chariot.net.au

Track Artist Album

Love Me One More Time James King Bed By The Window

Bluegrass Breakdown Dry Branch Fire Squad Live! At Last

Say I Do Up & Runnin' A Look Within

Can't Say Goodbye Up & Runnin' A Look Within

Granny's Wild Ride Up & Runnin' A Look Within

Four Walls Around Me Osborne Brothers with Mac Wiseman The Essential Bluegrass Album

Are You Tired Of Me My Darling IIIrd Tyme Out It's About Tyme

Words Unspoken Steve Martin The Crow

Freeborn Man Jimmy Martin The King Of Bluegrass

A Little Left Over The Travelers Ridin' The Lines

Watson's Blues Bryan Sutton Into My Own

That's Where I Belong Bryan Sutton Into My Own

I Saw Your Face In The Moon New Coon Creek Girls Playing Our Respects

Round The Horn Jeff Autry Foothills

He Rode All The Way To Texas Ricky SImpkins Dancing On The Fingerboard