Bill ‘Swampy’ Marsh: An entertaining peep into his remarkable life.

If you haven’t heard about Bill Marsh before now, you’ve been missing something in your life. ‘Have sense of humour and pen, and will travel’ should be Bill’s motto. He’s been just about everywhere in this wide brown land of ours, and written about it all along the way.

Luckily for us South Aussies, Bill now calls Adelaide home… so we enticed him to join us on Service Voices to chat about his life, loves, and travels. He’s provided an incredible service both to country and to many communities by preserving the stories that he encounters along his journeys. His retelling today of a story about an outback primary school teacher will have you in stitches!

Interviewer Fiona White