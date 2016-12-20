Berlin Attack – Deutsche Welle Correspondent, Kyra Levine

Twelve people have been killed and forty eight confirmed injured in Berlin after a truck ploughed into a group of people at a popular Christmas market in Berlin’s city centre. Reports have not yet confirmed whether the attack was deliberate, but a sense of panic has swept the city as people have already started comparing it to the Nice attacks earlier this year. We were joined by Kyra Levine, journalist from Deutsche Welle who was reporting from the scene shortly after the attack.

