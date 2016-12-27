Before you fly your new drone…

Unmanned aerial vehicles like drones have surged in popularity this year, and many people will have received drones as Christmas gifts. However many recreational drone users are unaware of the laws and safety guidelines for using their new gadgets, and there have been a number of near misses and cases of irresponsible use in recent years. To tell us more about safe drone use, we were joined by Peter Gibson from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

Produced by Tim sutherland