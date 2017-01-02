Australian Slang

“Democracy Sausages” – the term used to describe the sausage sizzle at voting booths in Australia has been crowned as “Word of the Year” by the Australian National Dictionary Centre.

It’s just the latest in a long list of slang words such as “mansplaining” which have made their way into the dictionary. But how does slang come about, and why are we seeing so many slang terms become words of the year?

Kate Burridge is a professor of linguistics at Monash University and she joined our presenter Ineke Mules to discuss.

Produced by: Thomas Luke