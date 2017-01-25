Australian History Boom
26 Jan 2017
In recent years, there have been a decrease in interest for our Australian History, many saying that it is incorrect and one-sided.
However, perhaps there is a way to create a boom of interest for our Australian history, by acknowledging the other cultures on our shores.
Associate Professor of History at the Australian National University, Frank Bongiorno, joined us on the line to discuss this further.
Produced by Morgan Burley
Image from Wikimedia Commons
