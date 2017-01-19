Arts Breakfast Playlist – January 14
19 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
What you mean to me Montaige A
Cant let go Landon Pigg 500 Days of Summer Soundtrack
Vegabond Wolfmother A
A light that never goes out The Smiths
There goes the fear Doves The Last Broadcast
The Infinite Pet Spoon Gimme Fiction
Spits on Girls Amy Shark
Please Please Please Let me get what I want The Smiths Pretty in Pink
Heartlines Broods Concious
Hero Regina Spektor 500 Days of Summer Sountrack
Hearing That Jaz Byrch Hearing That EP
Next Victim Jaz Byrch Hearing That EP