Appeals Tribunal and Centrelink reviews

In this week’s program, we find out about the situation with Centrelink and people on income benefits receiving automated debt letters, and we hear about some of the options that people have to get help or have their Centrelink concerns or debts reviewed. If you disagree with a decision that Centrelink has made, you can ask the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to look at the decision and, if necessary, to review this decision.

We find out about the work of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and we chat with Roula Karzis-Wyatt, who is the Team Leader/Outreach Coordinator, at the South Australia Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

You can find out more about the Tribunal and Centrelink reviews by visiting the website: http://www.aat.gov.au/social-services-child-support-division or you can phone the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on 1800 228 333.