Anti-Poverty Network: CentreLink Debts and the Job Network

Pas Forgione and Eileen Darley from APN are interviewed by Stephen about the debts issue and the job network. Note that the government campaign to impose debts on CentreLink “customers” may turn out to be a major political mistake, but it is not a technical one. Extracting large amounts of money and punishing those who dare to rely on social welfare was and is the rationale of this process, and the automation, difficulty of access, mis-identification of discrepancies etc. were always deliberate. Pas and Eileen also talk about the many problems and injustices of the job network.