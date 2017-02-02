Annabel Matheson & Melissa Sheldon – Fringe show ‘Jailbirds’

Jailbirds is an upcoming musical theatre production that presents a politically charged and uplifting story about women’s lives and hope, set against the grim backdrop of a women’s prison.

The show presents, drama, comedy, music and a strong socio-political agenda that all tie in as part of the spectacle.

Creator and playwright Melissa Sheldon and lead actor Annabel Matheson Joined us in the studio this morning to shed some light about the Fringe show.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes