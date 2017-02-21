‘Angel’ comes to Adelaide!

After a huge year at the Edinburgh Fringe, Henry Naylor’s award winning play ‘Angel’ is already attracting sellout crowds at the Holden Street Theatres this Fringe season.

Angel is Henry Naylor’s third instalment of Arabian Nightmares, and is an absolute must see at this years festival.



Kvitka Becker spoke with Henry Naylor and Avital Lvova, who plays Rehana in the play.

You can see Angel at the Holden Street Theatre at the Adelaide Fringe, running until March 19th.

Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image sourced from Flickr – ethanjbiller