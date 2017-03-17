An Ode to Noir: Why Carol Reed’s ‘The Third Man’ is the perfect noir film

By Olivia De Zilva

Lurking in the shadows, Harry Lime played by the ever charismatic Orson Welles has an ultimatum for our hero, Holly Martins portrayed by Joseph Cotten. His cherubic face beams with a rapscallion mischief which only Welles can perfect. Our hero is at a crossroads; does he betray his friend? Does he save with city of Vienna from a sickening plot? Or does he sacrifice everything to get the girl?

These questions all make up the perfect plot for a noir film, what with it’s off kilter camera angles perfected by director Carol Reed, chiaroscuro lighting, the brooding setting of post-World War II Vienna and unforgettable zither sound track composed by Anton Karas.

But first, a quick revision on noir: Film noir was born out of German Expressionism following World War I. Early German expressionist films, including the landmark silent film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) directed by Robert Wiene brought a darker tone to cinema, commenting on the effects of a post-War world and disengagement with society. This attitude, tone and style heavily influenced films coming out of the 1940s and 50s. Now more than ever, film started to focus more on antagonistic traits of characters, a controversial change from the pure hero and evil villain. Film noir was and still is a quintessential genre for mystery and gangster films. Noir relies on elements including:

Harsh lighting and shadows to emphasize the darkness and uneasiness of the tone

A sinister plot which involves the protagonist

A femme fatale

A melancholy ending

Violence…lots and lots of violence

So, how does The Third Man match up? Well, perfectly. Set in the seedy underbelly of post-World War II Vienna, the film is seething in darkness and suspicious from the get go. Cotten’s unsuspecting protagonist, Holly Martins arrives to Vienna in search of his friend, Harry Lime, played by the rambunctious Welles. From there, all things turn south as Holly is told Harry is dead and is suspiciously accosted by the Vienna police, a mix of British and Russian soldiers. As all of this malarkey unfolds, Martins meets the enigmatic Anna Schmidt played by the sultry Alida Valli, an associate of Harry’s who pierces his heart with Cupid’s arrow with pout of her lips. Together, they navigate through bodies, bullets and blackmail under the shadow of Reed’s threatening chiaroscuro lighting. A chance meeting with a surprisingly undead Harry Lime on a Ferris wheel plunges Martins in ever deeper trouble as he is notified of an alarming plot against the sick children of Vienna. Why? Because he could.

The Third Man encapsulates every aspect of the perfect noir. It’s off kilter morality and disillusioned view on the world catapulted it to being a staple of the genre. It’s twists and turns make it an edge of your seat, eye popping thriller. Incorporating integral elements of German expressionism, the film stands as a perfect example of what a noir film should be: cynical, sexy and altogether, unsympathetic. Perfectly adapted from Graham Greene’s novel of the same name, the film broke the boundaries of good and evil, wrong and right. It is a staple in adaptation and evolution of the noir genre and has been hailed a living masterpiece. Influencing the likes of Scorsese and Polanski, The Third Man has lived on through generations and will continue to impact cinema today.