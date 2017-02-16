Amy McAllister – Scorch

Often a human story can get lost amidst the headlines.

‘Scorch’ written by Stacey Gregg, and Directed by Emma Jordan is a multi-award winning one-actor play that confronts ideological norms, which have for so long shaped society’s understanding and beliefs about sexuality and gender identity.

Jennie Lenman caught up with actor Amy McAllister after seeing the Adelaide Fringe Festival play at Holden Street Theatres to find out more.

Produced By: Jennie Lenman