Almost 2,000 Catholic Church Figures Identified as Alleged Predators

Damning statistics have emerged from the three-week public hearing in Sydney for the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Nearly 2,000 Catholic Church figures were identified as alleged perpetrators in a report released by the commission.

Francis Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of the Truth, Justice and Healing Council, joined Jennie Lenman after being in the Royal Commission hearing to discuss the findings.

Produced by Jennie Lenman and Kvitka Becker