Allan Ward: South Australian Police Officer – serving with the UN in Cyprus and Kashmir

It seems incredible that when a young Police Officer, Allan Ward set off as part of the first UN Police contingent to the turmoil that was Cyprus in 1964, he would be able to read in 2017 about the continuing battle to bring a lasting peace to the region.

The now retired Captain Allan Ward joined us in the studio today to talk about his very interesting life of service in the South Australia Police Force, and as a Reservist in our Defence Force.

Interviewer Helen Meyer