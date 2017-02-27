After 2,500 Shows ‘Baby Wants Candy’ Comes to Australia

One of the longest running improv troupes in the world is here for the Fringe, making an Australian debut.

Out of the US, Baby Wants Candy are lauded for their apt-explosive ad-libbing song and dance show.

Al, Nick, Erica and Brian joined Jennie in studio to talk what has gone into more than 2,500 improv shows. We also got treated to two completely improvised songs – one about Adelaide and the other about a cat called Windows 95.

Produced by Louise Horobin and Jennie Lenman