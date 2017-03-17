Adrian Mitchell – The Beachcomber’s Wife

EJ Banfield lived a very isolated life with his wife on Dunk Island in the early twentieth century.

However in his published written work, which includes Confessions of a Beachcomber, he makes very little mention of her.

As author Adrian Mitchell explains to Tara Nash, he decides to give her a voice in his new book The Beachcombers Wife, where he imagines what life might have been like for her.

