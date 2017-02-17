ADLFringe Review: “We Live By The Sea”

Hi, I’m Lisa Harper Campbell and I’ve been to see We Live By The Sea presented by Joanne Hartstone in collaboration with Patch of Blue and Greenwich Theatre as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Katy wants to tell you a story. It’s a lovely thing and she wants to tell you this story, a story with a beginning, a middle and an end. Oh, and there’s a story within the story but she hopes you won’t mind.

Well, this audience member certainly didn’t mind.

Local producer Joanne Hartstone is to be commended for bringing this engaging and heartfelt piece, developed by Patch of Blue and Greenwich Theatre to 2017 Adelaide Fringe audiences.

An hour races by as you enter the world of Katy, a 15 year-old girl living on the autism spectrum. She has her best friend, an imaginary dog named Paul Williams and lives with her older sister, Hannah.

At times heartbreaking and at others hilarious, as the older sister of a young severely autistic woman myself, this piece spoke to me on many levels; the dizzying highs and crushing lows of caring for someone for whom the world is so overwhelming, were all there.

Never patronising, the performances were sincere without being earnest, nuanced without being indulgent.

The inclusion of a live band performing music was fantastic and the creative staging and lighting effects brought not only the seaside theme but also the sensory difficulties Katy faced to the fore.

The ensemble worked incredibly hard to create a welcoming and engaging environment in which to tell their story, it’s just a shame that the further surrounds hindered this experience. The noise pollution from outside was off-putting to say the least, a problem found each and every year with the Royal Croquet Club, up there as one of my least favourite Fringe venues.

However, We Live By The Sea is a moving, aesthetically rich production with pitch-perfect performances and it is my hope that it will be one of the hits of this year’s Fringe.

We Live By The Sea will continue its season in The Black Forest of the Royal Croquet Club until 19th March. Head to adelaidefringe.com.au to secure your tickets.