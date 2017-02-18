ADLFringe Review: “The Wudidonga Arts Revue”

Hi, I’m Lisa Harper Campbell and I’ve been to see the Wudidonga Arts Revue at the Producers Bar Warehouse as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Raising funds for clumsiness, The Wudidonga Arts Revue is the community event of the year with an impressive MC and acts ranging from beauty contestants, stand-up comedians, singers and variety acts.

Local comedian favourites Leigh Qurban and Kel Balnaves have created a cavalcade of crazy characters set to amuse and confuse you. Huw Cushings completes the ensemble and the three take you on a weird, wonderful and wild ride into the heart of Wudidonga.

Known for their previous work with the Grotesque Arts Revue, Qurban and Balnaves have never shied away from the crude, the vulgar and the ‘oh-god-what-are-they-doing-no’ kind of humour.

The Wudidonga Arts Revue dares to shock, not for the sake of it, but because when they do, it’s funny so check it out.

The Wudidonga Arts Revue will continue its season at The Producers Bar Warehouse as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe until 2nd March. Head to adelaidefringe.com.au for further information and to book your tickets.