ADLFringe Review: “Soweto Gospel Choir” by Lisa Harper Campbell

Hi I’m Lisa Harper Campbell and I’ve been to see the Soweto Gospel Choir in the Panama Club of the Royal Croquet Club as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

The critically-acclaimed Soweto Gospel Choir has brought an entertaining, energetic and engaging show to the Adelaide Fringe and audiences will love them for it.

The choir boasts an extensive repertoire including beautiful singing, impressive percussion and dynamic dancing.

There is something to be said for the coming together of individuals with the sole purpose of sharing joy. This collective optimism embodied by the Soweto Gospel Choir is infectious and although I do not partake in the spiritual element of gospel music (I am far more likely to treat Tim Minchin’s work as hymns), I am grateful that I can share in some of that collective optimism and communal spirit of goodwill.

A performance that will get you up on your feet and leaving with a smile on your face, the Soweto Gospel Choir will no doubt be a favourite amongst Fringe-goers this year so book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

The Soweto Gospel Choir will continue its season at the Royal Croquet Club until 19th March. Check your guide or head to adelaidefringe.com.au for further details.