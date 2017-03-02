ADLFringe Review: Europe Won’t Fix You

Hi, my name is Phoebe Montgomery and I’ve been to see Europe Won’t Fix You at The German Club as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Europe Won’t Fix You is a show painfully relevant to middle-class twentysomethings who are itching to explore. An ensemble piece brought to life by five talented young women, the performance takes you on a whistle-stop tour of backpacker hotspots and millennial turmoils. Tackling all topics from sexuality to shy bowel syndrome, Europe Won’t Fix You isn’t afraid to show the reality behind indulging your wanderlust.

The show is a tremendously fun hybrid of comedy, dance, and theatre. Actors Hannah Grace Fulton, Tasha O’Brien, Caity Booth, Alicia Dulnuan-Demou and Kimberley Greaves are effortlessly in synch, with each musical interlude expertly choreographed for maximum comedic effect. Their timing was impeccable – each monologue was flawlessly delivered, while the other actors added to each joke with amusing background antics. Although there were a few recurring gags, they were delivered so well that they felt fresh every time. A very honourable mention goes to the ‘Poop Log’ or ‘Bog Log’ skit, which never failed to make the audience crack up.

While some of the more serious character pieces felt out of place at times, Europe Won’t Fix You is overwhelmingly charming. Above all else, the characters are immensely relatable, whether they are agonising over sticking to a vegan lifestyle in a traditional German household, or contemplating breaking up with their boyfriend right in the middle of Amsterdam. Overall, it’s very refreshing to see a take on travelling that isn’t a pristine, hash-tag laden humblebrag.

Created by the minds behind the newly formed The General Public Theatre Company, this is a Fringe show not to be missed – especially if you’re weighing up whether to commit to your next Contiki tour.

Europe Won’t Fix You will be continuing its show run at The German Club until March 5th. Head to adelaidefringe.com.au for further information and to book your tickets.