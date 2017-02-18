ADLFringe Review: “Alicia Norton Is One Beer Weird”

Hi I’m Lisa Harper Campbell and I’ve been to see Alicia Norton is One Beer Weird at the Producers Bar as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Alicia Norton wants the audience to help her complete a bucket list. She isn’t dying – she’s 26 and like many people her age, has little to no idea about how to live this adult grown-up life that apparently exists.

This is Alicia’s first solo show as a stand-up having performed regular spots throughout the Adelaide Comedy scene over the last year or two.

When I heard that audience interaction was a major factor of the show, I was cautious but Alicia pulled it off. She had developed a well-structured show ready to weather any potential issues in terms of a tough crowd. Not that this opening night crowd was unwilling to cooperate, everyone left with a smile on their face after having delved into the amusing and yes, weird, world of Alicia as she tackles the age-old question of what to do with her life.

Some jokes landed better than others and transitions could have been tightened up but the ease with which Alicia built an immediate, welcoming rapport with the crowd made this a non-issue.

Striking a good balance between self-deprecation and a seemingly endless supply of enthusiasm and energy, Alicia is a likable and engaging comedian. This was a fantastic first outing and I’m sure we’ll see plenty more of her in future Fringes to come.

Alicia Norton is One Beer Weird is now showing at the Producers Bar until Sunday 19th February. Head to adelaidefringe.com.au for further information.