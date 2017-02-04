ADLFringe Interview: Yvonne McAulay “Once Upon A Pop Star!”

Not only is she debuting her solo show, “Once Upon a Pop Star”, but Yvonne McAulay has also established her own production company Sweet Peril Productions helping to showcase local talent down at the Adina Apartment Hotel Adelaide Treasury during this year’s Fringe.

“Once Upon A Pop Star!” will run from 19th to 25th Feb. Tickets and further information here as well as on Facebook.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell