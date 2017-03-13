ADLFringe Interview: “The Chemsex Monologues”

A nameless narrator, a sexy boy, a fag hag, and a sexual health worker explore the high world of chillouts in the critically-acclaimed “Chemsex Monologues” presented by Dragonflies Theatre.

Two of the show’s actors Rich and Remy kindly joined Lisa in the studio to discuss the international debut of this work, showing at the German Club until 19th March as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Click here for tickets and further information.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell