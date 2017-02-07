ADLFringe Interview: Tess Said So presents “Nosferatu – A Symphony of Horror”
Lisa spoke with one half of music duo Tess Said So, Will Larsen, on the phone to discuss their upcoming Fringe event, “Nosferatu – A Symphony of Horror.”
After a sold out season at The Melbourne Fringe Festival, Tess Said So performs a new and original, live cinema score to F. W. Murnau’s landmark vampire movie, Nosferatu (1922), using keyboards, percussion and electronics.
24th & 25th Feb at Mercury Cinema. Tickets and further information here. You can also head to Tess Said So’s official website.
Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell
