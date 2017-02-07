ADLFringe Interview: StarheART Theatre presents “After Dinner”

Local company StarheART Theatre will present Andrew Bovell’s “After Dinner” as part of this year’s Fringe.

Lisa was joined by the company’s artistic director Laura Colella as well as the production’s director Kate Wissell and actor Steph Graves to discuss this latest project.

You can also like StarheART on Facebook and check out the show's event page.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell