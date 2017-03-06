ADLFringe Interview: Robbie Greenwell ‘Mirror’

Local actor Robbie Greenwell came in to have a chat about the debut of his solo show, Mirror.

Inspired by Sylvia Plath’s ‘Mirror’, this one-man show reflects on the many faces we wear through life. This semi-autobiographical work explores five contrasting elements of his own identity. The idea that identity is fixed may be outdated but how many personas is too many?

Running 11th-16th March at The Hub at Aperitif Bar, Ibis Adelaide. Further information and tickets here.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell