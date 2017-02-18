ADLFringe Interview: Odds & Ends Circus presents “The Carnival Of Wonder”

Lisa was joined by two members of Odds & Ends Circus, Scarlet Rosa & Bede Nash, to discuss their upcoming Adelaide Fringe show, “The Carnival Of Wonder”

This comedic circus cabaret fusion is sure to seduce you, make you laugh and satisfy your Fringe appetite.

17th February to 5th March in The Speakeasy at Gluttony. Tickets and further information here.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell