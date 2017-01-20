ADLFringe Interview: Nigel Major-Henderson & Chloe Matz, ‘Emoji’

Lisa spoke with local dancer, director and choreographer Nigel Major-Henderson and dancer Chloe Matz about Now Productions’ latest offering for the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

On original work, EMOJI aims to explore just how important these little pictures are to modern communication and particularly, to today’s youth

EMOJI, presented by NOW productions and directed by Nigel Major-Henderson will feature the talents of young, local dancers like Chloe and be performed at Theatre One of Parks Theatres as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe from 24th – 26th Feb. Tickets and further information here. You can also check out the Facebook event.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell