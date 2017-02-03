ADLFringe Interview: Nick O’Connell (‘3 Little Gigs’ & ‘A Bad Man’)

Comedian Nick O’Connell kindly came in to speak with Lisa Harper Campbell about his 2017 Fringe plans including featuring in 3 Little Gigs, showcasing up-and-coming comic talent and his own solo show, A Bad Man.

3 Little Gigs will feature Nick, Rhi Down & Bec Charlwood from 24th Feb to 3rd March at the Producers Bar.

Like Nick on Facebook, follow him on Twitter and for further information on ‘A Bad Man’ (16-19 Feb at Producers Bar) click here.

Tickets for 3 Little Gigs available on the Adelaide Fringe website.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell