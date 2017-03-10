ADLFringe Interview: Naomi Klemens ‘Matrophobia’

Matrophobia /mætrəʊˈfəʊbɪə/ noun: the fear of becoming one’s mother. Four daughters delve deep into the beauties, horrors, complexities and extremities of mother-daughter relationships.

One of those daughters and co-founders of The Daughters Collective is Naomi Klemens. She joined Lisa in the studio to discuss ‘Matrophobia’ coming to the Bakehouse Theatre Studio 13th-18th March as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell