ADLFringe Interview: Morgan Welch “Girl Crush”

25 Feb 2017

Local singer, performer and vocal crush Morgan Welch, fresh after selling out to Adelaide Fringe and Cabaret Fringe audiences last year is back with a new show celebrating the underappreciated female pop stars of the 21st century.

A show that will leave you inspired, it’s a pop meets jazz meets cabaret kind of thing. And it’s going to be fun.

9th-11th March at the K Tunes Lounge as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe. Tickets and further information here.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell

