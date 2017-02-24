ADLFringe Interview: Morgan Welch “Girl Crush”

Local singer, performer and vocal crush Morgan Welch, fresh after selling out to Adelaide Fringe and Cabaret Fringe audiences last year is back with a new show celebrating the underappreciated female pop stars of the 21st century.

A show that will leave you inspired, it’s a pop meets jazz meets cabaret kind of thing. And it’s going to be fun.

9th-11th March at the K Tunes Lounge as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe. Tickets and further information here.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell