ADLFringe Interview: Mark Salvestro “Buried At Sea”

Buried at Sea invites you on an intimate journey with the playwright, as he strives to discover the life of his Great Great Uncle, who fought and died at Gallipoli.

A new play with music interweaving letters, diary entries, and personal experience. Making its South Australian premiere, following successful seasons at the Brisbane Anywhere Festival and Melbourne Fringe in 2016.

Showing at Tandanya Arts Café 15th-19th March, tickets and further information here.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell