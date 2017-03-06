ADLFringe Interview: Marcus Ryan “¿Hablas Inglés?”
Comedian Marcus Ryan called in to have a chat about his upcoming Adelaide Fringe show coming to the Rhino Room Beer Garden 7th-18th March (no Monday).
¿Hablas Inglés? details Ryan’s recent journey performing stand-up comedy around 17 Latin American countries… Hitchhiking, earthquakes, drug smuggling, muggings, diarrhoea & dancing, love, sex, nudity, riots, arrests & finding WIFI in the Amazon!
Tickets and further information here. You can also like Marcus on Facebook to keep up to date with gigs.
Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter