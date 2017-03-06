ADLFringe Interview: Marcus Ryan “¿Hablas Inglés?”

Comedian Marcus Ryan called in to have a chat about his upcoming Adelaide Fringe show coming to the Rhino Room Beer Garden 7th-18th March (no Monday).

¿Hablas Inglés? details Ryan’s recent journey performing stand-up comedy around 17 Latin American countries… Hitchhiking, earthquakes, drug smuggling, muggings, diarrhoea & dancing, love, sex, nudity, riots, arrests & finding WIFI in the Amazon!

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell