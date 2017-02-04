ADLFringe Interview: Marcel Blanch-de Wilt “The Best Man” & Fringe at the Producers

Marcel Blanch-de Wilt will again be running the very popular Producers Bar for this year’s Fringe. You can like ‘Adelaide Fringe at the Producers’ on Facebook as well as follow them on Instagram and Twitter to keep up to speed with the plethora of varied and exciting acts on offer.

On top of that he’ll be presenting his own solo stand-up show, ‘The Best Man’ which will run from 4th to 19th March at the Producers Nook. Tickets and further information here and also on Marcel’s website and FB page.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell