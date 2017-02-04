ADLFringe Interview: Marcel Blanch-de Wilt & Chloé Eckert “Vampires Suck and Werewolves Smell!”

A brand new kids show presented by Disco Turtle Productions, directed by Marcel Blanch-de Wilt and written by Chloé Eckert is coming to the Producers Bar as part of this year’s Fringe.

An inclusive story of acceptance and belonging, “Vampires Suck and Werewolves Smell” will feature a talented local cast and entertain audiences of any age.

Further information and tickets here. You can also like Disco Turtle on Facebook to keep up to speed.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell