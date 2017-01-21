ADLFringe Interview: Loc Tran, ‘Stand Up Comedy Every Friday Night at Migration Museum’ & ‘LOC & LOL: No Need To Call The Police’

Local comedian Loc Tran kindly joined Lisa int the studio to discuss his 2017 Fringe season. Presenting not one but two shows this Fringe, you can catch Loc every Friday night of the festival at the Migration Museum as part of the venue’s weekly Standup Comedy showcase and with his solo show LOC & LOL – No Need to Call the Police.

Further information can be found at Loc’s official website and tickets available through Adelaide Fringe.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell