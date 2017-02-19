ADLFringe Interview: Justin Nott “Can’t Be Tamed”

This is an anti-biography told by the artist formerly known as Hannah Montana. A 3am, greened-out D’n’M on the nature of persona, performance and queerness with Miley Cyrus as your spirit guide. Sold-out at Melbourne Fringe 2016, this strange and psychedelic show, written and directed by Justin Nott and performed by Danni Ray is coming to Adelaide for six performances only.

Lisa spoke with director Justin Nott ahead of the show’s season at the Bakehouse Theatre studio 20th-25th Feb as part of the 2017 Adelaide Fringe. Click here for tickets and further information.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell