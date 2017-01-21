ADLFringe Interview: Joanne Hartstone, ‘Noel Lothian Hall’, ‘The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign’ & more!

Producer and actor Joanne Hartstone made time in her very busy schedule to chat with Lisa about her plans for the 2017 Adelaide Fringe.

Joanne has brought together the Black Box Season at the Noel Lothian Hall, presenting her own solo show, ‘The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign’ and producing other works at the Royal Croquet Club and St Peter’s Cathedral.

Further information and tickets are available through the Adelaide Fringe and at Joanne’s website: www.joannehartstone.com.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell