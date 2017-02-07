ADLFringe Interview: “I Love You To Bits & Pieces”

David Tyler is the Artistic Director of Running With Scissors Theatre Company, an ensemble operating out of Adelaide High School. He kindly came into the studio with his assistant director Lys Messenger, stage manager Rebecca Crosby and performer Jack Beales to discuss their upcoming work “I Love You To Bits & Pieces” which will be performed as part of this year’s Adelaide Fringe.

Tickets and further information here and you can like Running With Scissors on Facebook to keep up to speed with their projects.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell