ADLFringe Interview: ‘Furies’ presented by McArts

Artistic Director of local company McArts, Craig McArdle, kindly joined Lisa in the studio to discuss his latest work, a 21st-century adaptation of the Oresteia, ‘Furies’ which will show at the Noel Lothian Hall during the 2017 Adelaide Fringe. Further information and tickets available here. You can also like McArts on Facebook and check out the Facebook event page for the show.

Produced by Lisa Harper Campbell